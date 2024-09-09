80% drop in the number of patients on HSE waiting lists asking about treatment abroad

Over 5000 on waiting lists at Wexford General hospital. Despite this, figures released to Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú show an 80% drop in the number of patients on hospital waiting lists inquiring about availing of treatment abroad under the EU Cross Border Health Care directive. The same figures show a 55% decrease in the number of Irish patients getting reimbursements for medical procedures abroad under the Cross Border Health Care directive between 2018 and 2023.

The HSE reimburses patients for procedures in other EU countries but does not cover travel or accommodation costs.

In 2023, the HSE spent €9 million on reimbursements, down from over €15 million in 2020.

MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has urged the HSE to promote this scheme more effectively, noting that many patients may not be aware of their options.

Ní Mhurchú also highlighted that healthcare professionals might lack knowledge about patients’ rights to seek cross-border healthcare.

She praised the HSE’s Cross Border Healthcare office in Kilkenny but called for additional resources to raise awareness.

While the scheme can provide timely treatment for some, upfront costs can be a barrier, although a specific loan has been introduced to help cover these expenses.

Interested individuals can contact the Cross Border Health Care office for more information.

