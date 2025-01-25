Enniscorthy Councillor calls for meeting to discuss increase in anti-social behaviour in the town

An Enniscorthy councillor has convened a meeting with the Chairman of the District, members of the Gardaí and other officials, to tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour.

The call comes following the curtailing of working hours at the service station on Chapel Lane in Drumgoold, Enniscorthy, due to roaming gangs of youths.

Independent Councillor Jackser Owens says that the scourge of anti-social behaviour needs to be tackled in Enniscorthy:

“I’ve called on the Chairman of the District, Aidan Browne, to seek a meeting during the week with the Superintendent and officials to find out a solution to the situation in Drumgoold. We can’t allow shops and garages to be closed. We can’t allow people to lose their jobs. So we have to find a solution for this. Now Aidan has contacted the Superintendent and hopefully we have a meeting during the week with officials and the Gardaí because this has to be sorted.”

Related