SETU Funding is on track says An Taoiseach

The Outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris has given his commitment to ensuring the development of the Southeast Technological University campus in Wexford

He said that the campus is on track to be delivered by 2028, as per the university’s strategic plan, although the timeline may shift slightly due to planning, procurement, and construction processes.

The Taoiseach emphasized that the development is a key priority for the region, providing opportunities for growth, investment, and better access to education.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran he has given his assurance to listeners that the funding is secure and that he will continue to prioritize the project

