A bleak day for Wexford with the confirmation of job losses at BNY Mellon

In a devastating blow for Wexford this afternoon it has been confirmed that there will be major job losses at BNY Mellon

Less than 5% of the workforce are to retain their positions with the other 95% to be offered redundancy or re-location

In an eight-minute meeting between management and staff it has emerged that No apology was given to the employees, and the meeting offered no explanation other than the company’s global restructuring plans.

Speaking from the premises Labour TD George Lawlor called the situation “a tragedy”

