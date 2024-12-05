A man charged with murdering his daughter in Co. Wexford is due back before the courts on Monday.

Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi was charged at Gorey district court last night with the killing of 8 year old Malika Al Kattib, who died after an assault at her home in New Ross on Sunday night.

The 34 year old with an address at Lower William St. in New Ross was also charged with the attempted murder of Malaikas mother Aisha Al Kattib.

He’s been remanded in custody to appear in court via video link next Monday.

Detective Carter, Donal Doyle, gave evidence of arresting the accused at Waterford Regional Hospital on December 12, and of conveying him to New Ross Garda Station, where he charged

him with the offences as set out on the charge sheets on December 4.

The accused made no comment when charged, Detective Doyle told Judge Kevin Staunton. No application for bail was made, and the accused was remanded in custody to appear by video link at Wexford District Court on Monday next.

