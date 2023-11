A 19 year old man has appeared before Gorey District Court today charged with anti social behaviour incidents in Drumgoold over the October bank holiday weekend.

He has been granted bail pending further charges.

The man who is from Drumgoold is the first individual arrested following a series of ongoing incidents in the area.

Garda enquiries are still ongoing in relation to anti social behaviour incidents in Drumgoold over the past number of weekends. Further arrests are expected shortly.

