Taoiseach cancels visit to Enniscorthy to attend conference in Paris

The Taoiseach is in Paris today where he will attend an International Conference on Humanitarian Assistance for the Civilians in Gaza.

He had been due to attend a chamber luncheon in Enniscorthy today but cancelled on Tuesday to make the trip to Paris

Leo Varadkar will meet with leaders from the region to discuss how to assist Irish citizens wishing to leave the territory safely, and will hear from aid agencies working there.

Minister for Further Education, Simon Harris TD will be stepping in as the guest at the todays luncheon.

