Two people are due to appear in court today in connection with the savage dog attack in Enniscorthy in November. The attack left nine year old Alejandro Miszan with life changing injuries.

Our reporter Jimmy Gahan has given us the latest on the case.

Niall Byrne and Karen Miller with addresses in Carnew, Co. Wicklow will appear before a sitting of Wexford District Court today in respect to the pitbull attack that took place in Old Forge Road, Enniscorthy before Christmas.

Byrne will face four charges including threatening to kill while Miller, the owner of the dog will face 8 charges including endangerment and animal welfare.