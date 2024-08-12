A sense of normality returns as the clean up begins

The chief executive of Wexford County Council Eddie Taaffe has paid tribute to the volunteers and organisers of this years Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann

The week long event concluded last night in what has been described as the most successful fleadh of all time.

Upto 650,000 people are thought to have visited the county.

Speaking on Morning Mix Mr Taaffe said he is very proud of everybody involved and believes that it will bring more visitors back to the town, he also said:

“Our vision for the Fleadh has been realized. We wanted Wexford to put its best foot forward. I think we’ve all done that, we’ve welcomed a huge number of visitors to our town over the last eight days. We had great weather and I think a bar a few teething problems, I think everything went more or less to plan. & that’s thanks to all of the hundreds, if not thousands of people who helped us

over the last number of months and days, in particular, the likes of the volunteers, the gardai, the staff in the county council and the various organizations that helped us.”

And now, of course, returning the town and district to normal begins and even coming in here to work this morning really early, they were already moving away benches.

The return to normal has begun. We have had contractors and our own staff in all night, actually removing some of the infrastructure at the traffic management. We have obviously been cleaning the streets, which we’ve been doing every night for the duration of the Fleadh. So it’s important that we get the town back to normal. There will be a small amount of road closures maybe today because there still will be significant visitors in the town for the next day or two. But the vast majority of the restrictions, traffic restrictions are removed.”

Related