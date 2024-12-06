A significant Orange Warning for Wexford

Storm Darragh is on its way with a nationwide yellow wind warning in place from 3 PM today

For Wexford, the warning escalates to orange from midnight tonight until 9 AM Saturday.

The orange warning is significant, with wind speeds expected to reach 110-130 km/h, potentially causing damage like fallen trees and debris on the roads.

Travelers are advised to stay indoors, particularly at night, as conditions will be dangerous.

The public is advised to avoid coastal areas due to high wave risks.

For emergencies, the county council’s contact number is 053 916 000.

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather gave this update to South East Radio News:

Related