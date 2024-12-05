A call for support from Wexford St. Vincent De Paul

This weekend, the Wexford St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) branch, along with other branches nationwide, is holding its much-anticipated Church Gate Collections. Taking place on Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th, these collections are part of a national campaign designed to raise crucial funds for those in need across the country.

Historically, the Church Gate Collections have been a cornerstone event for St. Vincent de Paul, and this weekend’s initiative is no exception. Whether you’re attending Mass or simply passing by, volunteers will be at the gates of churches nationwide, collecting donations to support the charity’s work.

Mary Dempsey of the Wexford branch speaking earlier on Morning Mix, emphasized that the demand for help continues to rise, especially as families struggle with the increasing cost of living. Last year, calls for assistance were up by 30%, and that number is expected to climb again by the end of 2024. Despite the difficult economic climate, there are always people in need of help for various reasons – from disabilities to family pressures or the unexpected financial crises that leave families scrambling.

“Basic needs are still the most common requests,” Mary explains. “It could be something as simple as a broken car that throws everything off balance, or families that are struggling to make ends meet due to low wages.”

The pressures faced by families are felt across the county, but Mary notes that urban areas are particularly affected due to the higher cost of living. Rural areas are also seeing increased need due to the rising cost of fuel and travel. “People in rural areas often need two cars for practical reasons, which adds significant pressure on already tight budgets,” she says.

While there are many people in need, Mary encourages those who are struggling not to hesitate to reach out for support. St. Vincent de Paul’s services are confidential and private, ensuring that people’s dignity is upheld while they receive assistance.

“We are always discreet and make sure that confidentiality is respected,” Mary assures. “If any member breaks that confidentiality, they are immediately removed from the society. We take privacy very seriously.”

How You Can Help

If you are in a position to help, donations can be made easily this weekend at the Church Gate Collections. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference in someone’s life. Mary reminds us that the funds raised locally stay local, ensuring that your donation directly supports families in your community.

For those who may not be able to make it to the collection, donations can also be made online via the St. Vincent de Paul website, https://www.svp.ie/.

You can even specify which area you’d like your donation to go to. Alternatively, local SVP shops, such as those in Wexford, Enniscorthy, and Gorey, are also available for donations of cash or items. Non-perishable food items for hampers are always welcome as well, especially as we approach the Christmas season.

One of the most important aspects of St. Vincent de Paul’s work is the ability to assist people while protecting their privacy. “A lot of people feel they shouldn’t ask for help, but that’s not the case,” says Mary. “There’s no shame in needing help. We’re here to support those who find themselves in difficult situations, without judgment.”

Related