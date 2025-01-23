A special sitting of Wexford Borough Council to discuss the future of BNY Mellon employees

Wexford has been rocked by the devastating announcement of over 300 job losses at BNY Mellon. The news has sent shockwaves throughout the county, leaving workers, families, and the wider community grappling with the implications.

Speaking on Morning Mix, the Mayor of Wexford, Councillor Catherine Walsh, has shared her thoughts on the situation, calling it a major blow for the county, and outlined her plan to address the crisis moving forward.

Firstly, Mayor Walsh expressed her deep sympathy for the employees of BNY Mellon, who were told of the job cuts without clear details about their futures. “My heart goes out to the workers and their families today,” she said. “This is a sad day, but it doesn’t end today. The effects of this decision are absolutely astronomical, and we need to keep it on the agenda.”

As the Mayor, Cllr. Walsh said there is a critical need for collective action to mitigate the damage. “This isn’t just a short-term issue. The impact of this job loss will be felt for years to come, and we can’t let it be brushed aside. We have to continue to push for solutions.”

In response to the job cuts, Mayor Walsh has called for a special meeting of the Wexford Borough Council, set to take place next Monday. The meeting will include elected representatives from Wexford County, officials from the IDA (Industrial Development Agency), and the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, with the goal of finding ways to support those affected and explore options for future job creation in the county.

“We’ve been hearing rumors for months, and now that the announcement has been made, it’s clear that urgent action is needed. We must come together to see what can be done to keep high-paying jobs in Wexford. Given the nature of the work at BNY Mellon, many of these employees could potentially continue to work remotely, with the right support, these people could stay in Wexford, contributing to the local economy without the need to move to already overcrowded cities like Dublin.”

She also raised concerns about the long-term impact of losing such a large number of skilled workers. “These are highly educated individuals, many of whom are graduates. If they’re pushed out of Wexford, what are they supposed to do? Upskilling programs are great, but there needs to be a clear path forward for these workers, especially in areas that are already struggling with job opportunities.”

The Mayor also highlighted the far-reaching effects of the job cuts on Wexford’s community and economy. “BNY Mellon employees have always been incredibly engaged in the local community,” They’ve supported local charities, organised fundraising events, and contributed to the vibrancy of Wexford. Losing over 300 jobs is not just a blow to the workers, but to the heart of our community.”

She stressed that the closure of such a significant employer would have a ripple effect on local businesses, especially in the hospitality and service sectors, which rely on the disposable income of workers at companies like BNY Mellon.

Despite the grim outlook, the Mayor remains hopeful that by working together, Wexford can find a way to rebound from this crisis. “We’ve faced challenges before in Wexford, and we’ve overcome them. We cannot let this situation define us,” she said. “It’s imperative that we all come together and focus on the future of this county.”

The Mayor also voiced frustration with the lack of proactive measures taken by the IDA and other stakeholders. “If we were hearing rumors, surely they were too,” Walsh pointed out. “The IDA should have been moving quickly to address the situation, and now it’s up to us to step in and do everything we can.”

The special council meeting on Monday will be a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to support the workers of BNY Mellon and secure a prosperous future for the county. “We must come together, stay focused, and fight for the people of Wexford, this is not just a story for today – it’s a fight for the future of our community.”

