No Ordinary Storm as Eowyn on track to be the most severe we’ve ever experienced

Storm Eowyn is now being predicted to be the worst to ever hit the country.

A red warning comes into effect for the entire country from the early hours of tomorrow.

Public Transport services won’t run, schools, creches and colleges will be closed and employers are being urged to plan today for staff to work from home where possible.

The red alert means there is a ‘danger to life’.

Climate Scientist and Founder of Ireland’s Weather Channel, Cathal Nolan, says the storm is on track to be the most severe we’ve ever experienced:

“There is no significant change in terms of the charts overnight, certainly not the down grade that we were hoping for. We expect to see really destructive winds developing through the early hours of Friday morning and continuing right the way up through the morning hours, gusts in some coastal areas up as high as 200km per hour.”

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather spoke to South East Radio News early this morning and is urging people to heed the warnings,

“Heavy rain will clear east this morning with some thunder and lightning possible early and then we have a mix of sunny spells and showers today feeling bitterly cold but really the main issue is going to come tonight. Heavy rain ahead of storm Eowyn and then the very strong and serious gusts moving in through early part of tonight and into early tomorrow morning. The South East will escape the worst of the winds but still significant gusts and winds especially near the South East Coast so people will need to heed the weather warnings and take great care, as this is a very damaging storm.”

The Road Safety Authority are urging people NOT to travel. However, if you have no choice, David Martin of the RSA has this advice,

“If you must travel, be aware of objects being blown out onto the road, expect the unexpected as it were, watch out for falling debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road in these high winds. If you’re driving the control of the vehicle could be affected by the strong cross winds particularly if you’re in a high sided vehicle or if you’re a motorcyclist which are vulnerable to strong winds.”

Meanwhile, Met Eireann have updated their weather warnings with timings slightly altered. A reminder also that a Status Orange warning remains in place after the red warnings.

Related