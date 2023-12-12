A Wexford ambulance base has been called out as the worst in the country

There are calls for the Minister for Health, Stephen Donelly, to provide an update on the new ambulance base at Gorey District Hospital.

The National Ambulance Services State Strategic plan for 2016-2022 which was produced in consultation with the HSE, stated that the current porta cabin structure was unsuitable and required a new build.

The new build was to be completed by 2020 but still in 2023 no works have been carried out following a feasibility study in 2021.

Wexford Senator, Malcolm Byrne, raised the issue at the Seanad today and said that the porta cabin is completely substandard as a work place.

“It is clearly identified within this HSE region as the worst ambulance station anywhere in the Country. So my question is why is the HSE dragging its feet.”

TD Malcolm Noonan who was standing in for Minister Donelly responded to Senator Byrne. He stated that the project is part of the capital plan for 2023 and he would pass on Senator Byrnes concerns that there has been no progress made and that there are no guarantee that works will commence.

Related