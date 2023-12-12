Water resources plan for the South East to safeguard drinking water supply

Uisce Éireann has adopted the Regional Water Resources Plan – South East (RWRP-SE) which will safeguard public health, support growth and meet the challenges of climate change across the South East region over the next 25 years.

The National Water Resources Plan (NWRP) is Ireland’s first 25-year strategic plan enabling us to move towards safe, secure, reliable, and sustainable public water supplies for all of our customers and communities, whilst safeguarding public health and the environment.

Following on from the adoption of the NWRP Framework Plan and associated reports in 2021, the NWRP was split into four separate regional plans and following a public consultation on the fourth and final regional plan, the RWRP-SE has been updated and adopted by Uisce Éireann along with a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Statement and an Appropriate Assessment Determination.

A consultation report summarising feedback received during the public consultation, along with the RWRP-SE and all associated reports, can be viewed and downloaded at https://www.water.ie/projects/strategic-plans/national-water-resources/rwrp/south-east/ Alternatively, our team can be contacted at nwrp@water.ie

Commenting on the RWRP-SE final Framework Plan, Máiréad Conlon, Water Resources Strategy Lead with Uisce Éireann said, “Safeguarding Ireland’s precious water resources is a top priority for Uisce Éireann. With increasing pressure to meet the current demand for water as a result of population growth, climate change, and our changing environmental regulations, it is essential that we plan ahead. The Regional Water Resources Plan – South East will enable us to do that in a sustainable way, whilst also supporting economic development and population growth across the region.

“How we plan our water resources today will determine the water supply we can provide now and into the future. The Three Pillar approach of ‘Use Less’, ‘Lose Less’ and ‘Supply Smarter’ allows Uisce Éireann to consider the broadest possible range of solutions through the development of the regional plans. We would like to thank everyone who made a submission to the consultation process. The Regional Water Resource Plan – South East is the fourth and final of our regional plans and has now been adopted.”

There were 30 submissions received in total, including responses from the Southern Regional Assembly, EPA, An Fórum Uisce, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and five Local Authorities in relation to national and regional policy for growth and development.

The public consultation ran from 11 July 2023 to 3 October 2023. Hard copies of the public consultation materials were available for public display in 30 local authority offices, one public service building and one county library for the duration of the consultation period. Uisce Éireann also facilitated four webinars for interested members of the public and a webinar for elected representatives.

Phase 2 of the NWRP comprises the development of four Regional Water Resources Plans (RWRPs):

Regional Water Resources Plan – Eastern & Midlands

Regional Water Resources Plan – North West

Regional Water Resources Plan – South West

Regional Water Resources Plan – South East

Each regional plan will comprise both a non-statutory screening and scoping consultation with environmental authorities, followed by a statutory public consultation.

Consultations on the Regional Water Resources Plan Eastern and Midlands, South West, North West and South East are now complete, and the plans have been updated and adopted.

