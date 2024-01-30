A Wexford student has won first prize at the Heritage Council LEGO awards

Tadhg Sinnott snatched the gold award at the Heritage at Play ceremony for his LEGO model of Mise agus Pangur Bán.

The competition received more than 150 entries from across the island.

The winning entries are now on display at a special exhibition at Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum.

The exhibition runs until the 8th of February.

Ages 4-to-7 years:

Built heritage – James Sturgeon “Newgrange”

Cultural heritage – Harrison McKeoin “Phil Lynnot”

Natural heritage – Cian Crowley “Irish Lynx”

Ages 8-to-12 years:

Built heritage – Toby and Aoibhín Egan “Thatched Cottage”

Cultural heritage – Tadhg Sinnott “Mise agus Pangur Bán”

Natural heritage – Aedan Murray “Turnstone”

Commenting on his work and why he chose it, Tadhg said:

“I got a vision as I was falling asleep of a scribe hunched over a manuscript. When I woke in the morning, I felt inspired to try to make it from my Lego. Adding Pangur Bán came later. It brought the poetry, art, and history of the Medieval period to life. I had heard the poem many times and I had watched The Secret of Kells and How the Celts Saved Britain and I had recently visited Glendalough. This piece was inspired by all those things.!

