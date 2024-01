A fully functioning roof over Monck Street in Wexford Town should be up and running in the next 2 weeks.

The highly anticipated addition to the crown quarter was initially due to be installed by June of last year but has seen numerous delays over the last few months.

Various deadlines have since been missed. The roof is largely complete but the final steps are still awaiting finalisation.

Businessman Colm Neville believes the new amenity will be a great addition to the already busy area.

Related