A Wexford student honoured by Tánaiste at prestigious event

Wexford student Lettie Hessett was honoured by Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD at an exhibition day for the MyEU50 Third Level competition finalists which took place recently in University College Cork.

Lettie, from Enniscorthy was a finalist, alongside her co-contributor Gregor McCullagh Travers, of the Third Level competition for their entry titled ‘Ireland in the EU: a fifty year journey in Human Rights and the Rule of Law’.

Over 5,000 pupils and students participated in a nationwide competition to mark 50 years of Ireland’s EU membership.

The Tánaiste said:

“The MyEU50 youth competition gave students an opportunity to think about what being an EU citizen means to them. The creativity, experience, and opinions expressed by the students showed their appreciation of Ireland’s 50-year-old membership of the EU.

“An important objective of the competition has been to recognise young people’s voices and to interact with them about topics related to the European Union that are most important to them.

“The knowledge, self-assurance, and capacity of today’s young people to influence change may surpass those of any preceding generation. Young people can make contributions to the dialogues taking place right now that will shape their future. Let us continue to work and push for progress and make the next 50 years as successful as the last.”