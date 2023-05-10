Man dies in building site accident in Gorey, Co. Wexford

A man has lost his life in a building site accident in Gorey this morning.

The incidenet occured at approximately 9.15am

The man ged in his 30s and a native of Co Wexford was pronounced dead at the scene

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted and The National Ambulance Service were quick to the scene,

The scene is now preserved and both the HSA and local Coroner have been notified.

The deceased has since been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination will be arranged.