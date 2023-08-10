Abandoned holiday resort in Wexford branded a death trap

An abandoned holiday resort in Wexford has been branded a death trap.

The owners of the Hookless Village Leisure Centre and swimming pool now are being asked to come forward.

The resort has been left lying idle for almost 20 years and a campaign has been launched by Wexford Local Development to restore the facility.

South East Radios Alan Corcoran visited the site and met with Wexford Local Development Community Development Officer, Enid Woolmington. She said “I’m really concerned about young people coming in here, you saw how easy it is to get in. Its like something from a horror movie. The water in the pool has been sitting there for the last 15-20 years”.

When talking about reinstating the facility, Ms. Woolmington went on to say that it would be an amazing resource for the whole peninsula. “I’m terrified that something will happen and I couldn’t bear it”.

Councillor George Lawlor said that they are trying to establish ownership of the resort, as until the owner can be reached nothing can be done to make the facility safe. “It really is a danger to children in the area. I think the only option will be to level it and start again. But we need to establish ownership and serve notices on them, I am encouraging Wexford County Council to at least drain the pool.”