Rents in Wexford are 19.5% higher in the second quarter of 2023

The latest daft.ie report shows in Wexford, market rents were on average 19.5% higher in the second quarter of 2023 than a year previously. I t now costs renters an average of €1338 per month here.

Figures for Wexford

Average rent: €1,338

Qtr-on-qtr change: 4.8%

Year-on-year change: 19.5%

Change from trough: 135%

Analysis by daft.ie has found average rents have spiralled by another 10% in the past year, reaching a national average of 1800 euro a month.While prices in Dublin are moderating, they’re rising sharply everywhere else, with County Mayo recording the highest year-on-year rise, of 24 point 3 per cent.

Nationwide, the average rent was just under €1800, up 2.4% on the first quarter – and over 2300 in the capital, up just 0. 3%