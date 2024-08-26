Road Awareness called for as many Wexford students back to school

It’s officially back to school this morning for many Wexford Students.

The onus will be on road and pedestrian safety during peak busy mornings and afternoons

Speaking to South East Radio news local bus driver Aine O Grady from A&A Coaches wants drivers to be aware that roads will be much busier now with buses

Ms O Grady said, “We operate a small bus company in South Wexford and I just wanted to come on this morning to make road users aware that school buses are back on the roads again for the school year from today. It’s our job to get your children to school safely and in a timely manner. You will meet us at the same times on the bends and at the crossroads and the by roads and high road from this morning on.

