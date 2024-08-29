Advice for those travelling to Coldplay

Wexford people travelling to the first of the four coldplay gigs at croke park this evening are being urged to leave plenty of time for the journey.

Gates open at 5 o’clock for the first of the gigs tonight and there’ll be two support acts before the band takes to the stage at 8.30.

Promoter MCD is advising concert-goers to be at the venue 45 minutes before the show starts.

There’s no parking at the stadium, but the venue is accessible by bus and rail.

Upto 320,000 music fans are expected to be away from home attending the gigs in Croke Park, and that’s also prompted a burglary warning for concertgoers.

Music fans are being warned against ‘oversharing’ on social media – to avoid the risk of break-ins.

Security experts say professional thieves scour the web to find social media users announcing they’ll be out…. while their public profiles often leave clues about what valuables they’ve left at home.

Meanwhile, Coldplay took to the streets of Dublin last night. Chris Martin, Burna Boy, Little Simz and Chilean R&B performer Elyanna performed Coldplay’s new single ‘We Pray’ on Grafton Street.

The surprise appearance ahead of their four sold out shows which kick off in Croke Park tonight, delighted hundreds of unsuspecting fans.

Related