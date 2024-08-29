No traffic warden outside busy Enniscorthy National School

Enniscorthy Councillor Jackser Owens is calling for the immediate appointment of a school traffic warden for St Aidans National School.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Owens said the previous wardens were not replaced over the summer and on the first day back this morning there was no warden in place.

He said, “What I am calling on is the County Council to employ a school warden outside the St. Aidan School in Enniscorthy. This is the first morning of school and there’s no school warden there.

Two school wardens who were there left in summertime. There’s nobody in their place. There’s a thousand children going to that school. It’s the second highest primary school outside of Dublin.

It is hundreds of parents and children across the road every morning and it’s a health and safety issue.

So what I’m calling on now is the County Council to employ a school warden to make sure that children and their parents get to school and get home safely.”

