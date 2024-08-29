Proposals for Veterinary & Pharmacy courses at SETU

South East Technology University has developed what is being called “world class proposals” around providing veterinary medicine and pharmacy courses in the region

It comes as the Government is expanding spaces on health related courses including veterinary medicine and pharmacy.

Senator Malcolm Byrne visited Kildalton College yesterday and gave South East Radio news the details.

“The government has decided to expand the number of places in quite a number of health-related courses because of the demand for those jobs in Ireland. This includes veterinary medicine and pharmacy.

The Southeast Technological University has developed world-class proposals around providing veterinary and pharmacy courses here on our doorstep in the Southeast.

Yesterday at Kildalton College the Oireachtas members cross-party and from cross-county in the Southeast, all came together to give our strong support to the development of those courses by the Southeast Technological University.

The decision should be made entirely on merit, but we are quite confident in terms of the proposals being put forward by SETU, that those courses should commence here.

I certainly know from talking to, particularly those in the farming community, that there is a big demand for large animal vets, and the Southeast is an ideal place to be able to train those vets.

It would mean that people from the Southeast wouldn’t have to go to UCD, which is the only course of veterinary medicine here, or indeed to travel abroad to train.

So, it would certainly be very welcome. And as I said yesterday, cross-party, cross-county, all of the Oireachtas members and Cynthia Ni Murchu MEP came along to signal our strong support for SETU to be granted the right to run those vets and pharmacy courses.”

