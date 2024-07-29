Alcohol & Cocaine are main addiction issues in Wexford

New figures show a 10% rise in alcohol treatment cases in Ireland last year

The data was reported by the Health Reseach Board who say that the number of people in alcohol treatment now exceeding pre covid 19 levels

One of the reasons cited for the increase is the fact that the Government have invested in drug and alocohol services providing more beds

Dave Curtain from Aiseiri in Wexford said these figures would be much higher with more investment

Speaking on Morning Mix Mr Curtain said alcohol and cocaine are the main addiction issues with young people in Wexford

