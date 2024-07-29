CARI Wexford to close on August 31st

There is shock and disbelief around the county as it has emerged that CARI – Children at Risk in Ireland – is to close it’s Wexford doors at the end of next month

The service provides specialised support to children who have suffered a trauma or abuse and there is a waiting list for its services

The service relys heavily on voluntary donations to stay operational with just 25% of its funding coming from Tusla

The only other two locations for these specialised services are in Limerick and Dublin

Speaking to Alan Corcoran newly elected Independent Councillor Raymond Shannon said the government need to put more funding into the service to keep it open

