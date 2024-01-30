An Post release statement regarding post office in New Ross

In relation to the concerns raised in recent days over a move to franchise the post office in Charles Street in New Ross, many believe the change will lead to a reduction of services and workers as well as the sale of the iconic premises in the centre of the town.

This afternoon a statement was issued by An Post:

In line with the ongoing transformation of the national post office network An Post has announced that its office in New Ross will become a contractor run post office.

New Ross joins the mainstream of national post offices of which more than 95% of the country’s 900 plus offices which are run by contractors. Fewer than 40 post offices nationally are run directly by An Post.

The move represents a significant business opportunity for the newly appointed Postmaster. The change in business model of our post office in New Ross will not in any way change the range or extent of the services offered by An Post. We remain committed to providing New Ross with the highest level of services for the future.

Changing the business model of a post office, does not impact on the level or variety of services which are available to customers. Continuation of service is of key importance to An Post. All services available before the change remain available after the change. In addition, in many cases the premises and facilities available have been improved. We will continue to provide a top-class service.

An Post staff formerly employed there will take up a number of possible options, including taking up employment for the new Postmaster or being redeployed within the An Post network. It is likely that a new location for the post office will be sought by the new Postmaster.

An Post, as a commercial semi state company, has an obligation to operate in a commercial manner. In the late 1990’s we recognised the challenges that we faced in our retail business. This arose principally from greater choice being available to customers for many of our traditional services and the move to online and digital services. These included the direct transfer of funds for social welfare payments, the availability of Direct Debit and online channels for bill payments. The development of An Post banking and financial services for customers and SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises) has been a feature of the transformation of the company in recent years. Our task has always been to build a sustainable national post office network which remained relevant to the people of Ireland, both now and for the future.

Other leading post offices following the New Ross route include Phibsboro, Rathmines and Tallaght (Dublin), Roscommon and Tipperary town offices. Timescale for the change in New Ross and other locations will be over the coming months.

However, responding to the statement, New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan thinks that the move needs to be put on hold until its clear what the intention is for the service in New Ross:

“An Post need to make it crystal clear what it is they are intending to do with the post office and the service in New Ross. If they put it out to tender, a contractor is not obligated to remain in Charles Street and in fact An Post could see an opportunity to vacate the building and move into another premises. What could happen is that they could move into a corner of a supermarket.

An Post need to put the whole programme on pause until we sit down together and see what the implications are exactly.”

A petition has been set up by Councillor Sheehan to save the post office. You can follow the link below to add your signature:

https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/save-our-post-office-95

