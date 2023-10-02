An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, to officially open Wexford Festival Opera 2023

WFO 2023 promises a packed programme comprising of three mainstage opera rarities, two pocket operas, the Wexford Factory opera, 11 lunchtime recitals, an immersive community opera – a first for WFO, a choral recital with New Dublin Voices, the annual gala concert of festival favourites, film screenings, an impossible interview, the Dr Tom Walsh lecture given by Lara Marlowe, From Innocent Victims to Daring Warriors; Real-life Stories of Women in War, a myriad of joyous free pop-up events all around the town and an exuberant opening night.

The programme for the 72nd festival centres around the theme of Women and War , with each chosen work highlighting a different aspect of the struggles women face; in conflict, fighting prejudice and in making their voices heard.

Wexford Festival Opera has a truly distinctive character. The festival’s founders set Wexford apart from the beginning with a bold and unique vision: to rediscover long-neglected works, staging revivals of the highest artistic quality. It is a vision to which the Festival has held fast for more than 70 years and that continues to give Wexford Festival Opera its distinctive character. Establishing its reputation for high-quality productions that, every year, bring thousands of opera-lovers flocking to Wexford from all over the world tempts audiences to Wexford in pursuit of the next big discovery, whether that be an opera, a singer, conductor, director or Wexford town itself. A festival of discovery and celebration, join us on a journey to the ultimate Wexford Festival Opera experience.