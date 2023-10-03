Number of Wexford businesses shortlisted for Irish Pub of the Year Awards 2023

Now in its fifth year, the Irish Pub Awards, jointly presented by Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) and Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), are now acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as the most credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish Pubs.

Co. Wexford finalists include:

Mary Barry’s Seafood Bar & Restaurant in Kilmore

Vine Cottage Bar in New Ross

T.Morris Bar in Wexford Town

All 63 regional winners will be showcased as best in class in their region and will receive a prize package of management training to help them progress their business further. All regional winners will also avail of comprehensive media coverage, including a profile piece in our special Awards Supplement in the Irish Independent on the day of the National Awards presentation on 15th November next. The awards media partners are Irish Independent and Drinks Industry Ireland.

The Irish Pub Awards is now firmly established as the pre-eminent awards for the Irish pub sector. VFI President John Clendennen, says: “I’m delighted to see so many fantastic pubs from around Ireland on the list of Irish Pub Awards regional winners. For any publican, getting on this list is a real sign your pub is one of the very best on the country. For those publicans that didn’t make it I would say to benchmark yourself against the winners and come back stronger next year.

“I’m really looking forward to the national awards night in November when we’ll find out which pubs are the best of the best and, of course, which pub is the overall national pub of the year.”

Chair of the LVA, Laura Moriarty added: The collaboration between VFI and LVA is core to the success of the Irish Pub Awards. The Awards play a big part in acknowledging the role great publicans play in employing people across Ireland, investing in their premises and in acknowledging the wonderful contribution pubs make to their local communities, to Irish social life and to Irish tourism.

