Annual Conference of Comhairle na nÓg

The Annual Youth Conference of Wexford Comhairle na nÓg took place on October 18th at Wexford’s County Hall, with 100 young attendees from secondary schools and youth organizations. The event focused on amplifying youth voices, discussing various issues affecting their lives, and exploring how Comhairle na nÓg can address these concerns.

Councillor Pip Breen, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, emphasized the importance of youth opinions in shaping future policies. New representatives were elected to form the Wexford Comhairle na nÓg for 2024-2025, tasked with examining the issues raised at the conference and advocating for youth engagement in societal decisions.

Coordinator Avril O’Sullivan highlighted the importance of diverse representation and praised the engagement of the participants. Carolyne Godkin, Director of Services for Wexford County Council, commended the group’s efforts to ensure young voices are heard in a structured manner. The conference also recognized the Comhairle’s ongoing work on vaping awareness, which received acknowledgment from the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

Related