Welcome for Publication of Online Safety Code but Tech Platforms Need to Show Commitment

Senator Malcolm Byrne has expressed support for the recently published Online Safety Code by Coimisiún na Meán, highlighting its binding requirements for tech platforms to better address online harms, particularly those targeting children and young people. He emphasized the importance of tackling harmful content, misleading advertising, and promoting media literacy.

As Vice-Chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee, Byrne noted the positive steps taken by Online Safety Commissioner Niamh Hodnett but cautioned that effective enforcement of the new Code will be crucial. He criticized X (formerly Twitter) for drastically reducing its human content moderation staff from 5,500 to 2,500, which he believes has contributed to the platform’s decline in managing misinformation and disinformation.

Byrne asserted that while AI can assist in moderation, human oversight is essential. He also commended the involvement of the Youth Advisory Committee in shaping the Codes, which he helped establish during the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act’s development.

Related