Another Record Year For Rosslare Europort

It has been revealed that Rosslare Europort delivered further growth in 2022. Over 200,000 freight units passed through the port for the first time in its history last year.

Overall freight in the past two years has grown cumulatively by 53% with a 398% increase in continental trade. 2022 also saw the port secure a new twice weekly direct service to Zeebrugge with Finnlines part of the Grimaldi Group.

There was also a significant return to the passenger business with over 550,000 people using the port. This represents a 128% increase on 2021 and just 5% behind 2019 pre-covid levels.

Rosslare Europort remains Irelands number one port for direct freight and passenger services to the EU. Along with 58 weekly UK services, the port now also operates over 34 services between Rosslare and Bilbao, Cherbourg, La Havre, Dunkirk and Zeebrugge. It is now the only port in Europe to have the 3 largest RoRo brands operating services collectively.

Glenn Carr, Director Commercial Business Units, Iarnród Éireann which is the Port Authority for Rosslare Euoport said,

“We continue to see increased growth and demand at Rosslare Europort and our focus is on further delivering port infrastructure and services that supports Ireland’s Exporters, Importers, Tourism and Energy Renewable industries. 2022 was a tremendous year for freight at the port and we also welcomed back significant passenger numbers using Rosslare. As we go through 2023 and beyond, we will see historic levels of investment in numerous projects. Not only will these reinforce Rosslare Europort’s position as Ireland’s Gateway for freight and passenger traffic to Europe, but will also see the port emerge as Ireland’s national hub to support the Offshore Renewable Wind projects planned for the Irish and Celtic Seas”