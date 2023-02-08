Wexford Gardaí renew appeal on 25th Anniversary of the Disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott

Gardaí in Wexford continue to actively investigate the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott on the 8th February 1998. 25 years ago today.

Fiona was the mother of an infant daughter and at the time of her disappearance Fiona lived at Ballyhitt, Broadway, Co. Wexford.

On Sunday 8th February 1998, Fiona Sinnott was socialising at Butler’s Pub in Broadway, Co. Wexford with friends. She left Butler’s Pub at approximately 12 midnight. This was the last confirmed sighting of Fiona.

A motorist saw a male and a female on the roadway near Kisha Cross, Broadway, County Wexford on Sunday 8th February 1998, at around midnight.

There were two males in their late teens or early twenties in close proximity.

None of these 4 people have ever come forward and Gardaí are anxious to trace them, or anyone who was in the vicinity who did not, or could not come forward at the time.

In 2005 Gardaí arrested and detained a male on suspicion of the murder of Fiona Sinnott. At the same time 5 other persons (3 women and 2 men) were arrested and detained in connection with the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Fiona.

No person has been charged in connection with this investigation to date.

In addition to regular appeals on the anniversary of Fiona’s disappearance An Garda Síochána has made a number of direct appeals in relation to this investigation, including at the time of the arrests in 2005, a Crimecall Appeal in February 2017 and a follow up appeal in April 2017.

On each occasion An Garda Síochána continues to receive contact from persons in relation to this investigation.

Given the passage of time, on this the 25th anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott, Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott to come forward.

An Garda Síochána believe there are people in the Broadway area of Co. Wexford who have information vital to this investigation.

With the passage of time, it is possible that persons who have not spoken to Gardaí to date, or who spoke to Gardaí over the past 25 years but possibly have more information that they can provide, are now in a position to come forward.

Anyone with information or who can assist with the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, any Garda Station or any member of An Garda Síochána.