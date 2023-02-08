Wexford Town facing increasing problems with anti-social behaviour

Business owners in Wexford town are facing increasing problems with anti-social behaviour.

Local shops around Fettitt’s Lane in the centre of the town beside Westgate Design have called for immediate action in the area that is fast becoming a ‘no go area’ for locals who don’t feel safe.

Claims are being made that the lane is being used as an escape route for shoplifters, a toilet and open drug dealing. Passers by are being subjected to abuse by large groups of teenagers who are often seen taking part in fighting in the area.

Journalist with the New Ross Standard David Looby speaking on todays morning mix says there are big gangs of youths gathering with “animalistic behaviour”