Around 1500 customers are still without power in Wexford this morning in the aftermath of Storm Darragh.

It could be Wednesday before full restoration is complete, but a sizable number of customers should be back before then

Peter Graham from the ESB gave the details on Morning Mix of how you can check the progress of restoration in your area:

“So it’s PowerCheck.ie, it’s the app and if you go into that there’s a map and you can hone in on the map and find a fault near your area and it should have an estimated restoration time on that. . You can also phone in for information as well. Our call center number is 1-800-372-999.”

People are being urged to report faults if they don’t find their home on the app.

