Asking prices for houses in Wexford have risen by €25000

Asking prices for houses are rising at their fastest level in 18 months.

According to Myhome.ie the number of homes available to buy in 2023 was down 20 per cent on the year before.

That led asking prices to surge by 6 and a half percent nationally, and 7 per cent in Dublin and here in Wexford prices have risen by a whopping €25,000

Joanne Geary Managing Director with MyHome.ie said there is very significant demand in Wexford for housing with intense homebuyer demand and very limited stock available to purchase.

Ms Geary said the asking price for a 3 bed semi detached is now priced at €225000 – which fell slightly

