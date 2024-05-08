Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €3,680,000 in Wexford and Dublin

Yesterday, as part of intelligence-led operations involving Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), two separate consignments of herbal cannabis, with a combined weight of approximately 184 kgs and an estimated value of €3,680,000 (subject to analysis) were seized in Wexford and Dublin.

One man in his 60s was arrested by An Garda Síochána following the seizure of 139 kgs of herbal cannabis and is currently being detained in the South Eastern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. In a second operation, one man in his 50s was arrested by An Garda Síochána following the seizure of 45 kgs of herbal cannabis and is currently being detained in a West Dublin Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related