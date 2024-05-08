Wexford students entries now open for the 2025 BTYSTE

For the first time in the history of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), online entry will open from today – three months earlier than ever before. This will allow more time for Wexford students to bring their ideas to life ahead of the 2025 Exhibition taking place in Dublin from January 08 – 11, 2025.

Secondary school students aged 12-19 years old are encouraged to start brainstorming ideas now, for submission to the 2025 exhibition. By extending the submission period, students will have more time to research and develop their ideas over the summer months.

The 2025 exhibition will showcase project entries from students in five categories: Technology, Social and Behavioural Science, Biological and Ecological Science, Chemical, Physical, Mathematical Science, and Health and Wellbeing. 250 prizes, across a total prize fund of €50,000, will be awarded across all five categories and all age groups, including the overall BT Young Scientist & Technologist of the Year Award, worth €7,500. The winner(s) will also go on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) in 2025.

The 2025 exhibition marks a silver anniversary for BT’s custodianship of the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition and speaking on the call for entries to the BTYSTE 2025, Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, said: “It has been a great privilege to have been custodians and organiser of the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition for the last twenty-five years. Over that time, the exhibition has produced amazing STEM talent and exported some of the world’s leading scientists and technologists. While BTYSTE alumni have gone on to develop innovative companies and contribute significantly to academic research, more importantly, the exhibition has provided a platform for students to develop a love of STEM and positively contribute to broader society. We are delighted to announce that entries will open earlier and give more time to students to get involved.”

Physicist & Broadcaster, and long-time special act performer at the BTYSTE, Mark Langtry, said: “I have seen first-hand the positive impact that entering the BTYSTE has had on past participants, from the friends they make in the process to the valuable skills they learn and can use in any walk of life. It’s a fantastic experience, and by giving early access to the entry system it gives more time to develop ideas before the submission deadline. I already can’t wait to learn more about the ideas that next year’s entrants come up with!”

Entrants will need to fill out an application form and the all-important one-page proposal outlining their idea. To submit a project to the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2025, please visit: btyoungscientist.com. To find out more information on the Exhibition, please visit BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition or follow @BTYSTE on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube and Snapchat (username BTYSTE).

A silver anniversary for BT’s custodianship of the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Throughout BT Ireland’s 25 years as custodian and lead sponsor of the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (YSTE), the company has made a huge impact on the exhibition as well as on the STEM sector in Ireland.

BT Ireland became lead sponsor of the YSTE at the turn of the 21st century in 2000, and just a year later introduced the Primary Science Fair, the first science exhibition of its kind in Ireland for primary school students. Since then, the Primary Science Fair annually encourages 3rd to 6th class primary school students to learn more about STEM in a non-competitive environment. It has always been BT Ireland’s goal to encourage as many young people as possible to get involved in STEM, and since the introduction of the Primary Science Fair, many thousands of primary school students have participated.

After the YSTE was in BT Ireland’s custodianship for several years, BT Ireland identified an opportunity for BTYSTE participants to develop their ideas further into successful commercial enterprises and created the BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp in 2009. The bootcamp offers experts in the STEM sector to give guidance to the students on how they can turn their incredible ideas into reality.

In 2006, recognising that the exhibition might not be accessible to those living outside of Dublin, BT Ireland introduced the Accommodation Grant Scheme contributing €1.2 million to qualified projects from schools that are over 70kms from the exhibition venue. Since it’s establishment, the Accommodation Grant Scheme has provided more opportunities for schools across Ireland to take part.

