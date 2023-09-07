Aspire Gymnastics Academy receives Wexford County Award

Aspire Gymnastics Academy, in Kiltealy, has been chosen winners of the Wexford County award in this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative. €5,000 has been presented to the club to help fund the purchase of new gymnastics equipment.

Established in 2019, the academy is committed to teaching gymnastics to all levels and abilities in a safe and fun environment and already has over 240 active members, 21 of which competed nationally, for the first time, this year.

Now in its third year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative – organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand – sees a fund of EUR130,000 set aside annually for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Previous Wexford winners were Kilmore United FC (2021) and Menapians Athletic Club (2022).

Congratulating the winners, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited referred to what he called ‘the important contribution’ that sports clubs make within their communities and throughout Irish society as a whole. “Our initiative provides vital funding to clubs that have an important place in, and seek to enhance their contribution to, their local communities. Since its inception, we’ve distributed almost €400,000 to a wide variety of sports clubs throughout the country which has greatly helped them to continue to play an essential and positive role in their communities, something of which we are very proud,” Mr. Twohig added.

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he said, “As adjudicator, the most uplifting aspect of the Texaco Support for Sport initiative is that it gives clubs rare access to funds which are not linked to popularity, membership size or success.”

Describing the Wexford academy as ‘a very worthy recipient’, he went on to add: “Aspire Gymnastics Academy has a clear vision of what is required to be successful. In presenting this award to them, I was particularly taken by how focused the club is on pursuing its goals and on improving facilities for its members.”

Entries for the 2024 Texaco Support for Sport initiative will open in the Autumn.

