New tenancies in Co. Wexford are paying over 250 euro more in rent than exisitng tenants

New figures released by the Residential Tenancies Board show new tenancies in Co. Wexford are paying €259 more in rent than existing tenants here.

Average rents for new tenancies in Wexford rose to €1155 a month at the end of last year this is compared to €896 for existing tenants.

Nationally, rent for a new tenancy was up 9% last year, to almost €1600 a month.

New renters in Gorey are paying the highest at €1,223 while those recently began renting in Enniscorthy are paying €1,037. Existing Tenants in Gorey pay €994 while that figure is €811 in Enniscorthy.

See table below for full breakdown of Co. Wexford:

