Extension approval to St Leonards National School

Project approval for an extension to St. Leonard’s National School has been welcomed by

Wexford TD and Minister of State James Browne TD

The development will include two Special Educational Teaching rooms, an office and the removal of prefab accommodation.

In what has been described as a positive step forward for the school community in Ballycullane the Minister commended the school for lodging the project application.

It is hoped that the development of the extension on a devolved basis can progress through the development stages without undue delay.

