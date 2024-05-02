Investigations into reports of an oil spill of the Wexford Coast

Wexford County Council are investigating reports of an oil spill on the Wexford coastline.

The investigation was launched following reports of oiled seabirds including Guillemots being found along the coast.

Some Beach goers are also reporting seeing oil along coastlines.

A number of other agencies including the National Parks and wildlife service, the Coast Guard and the environmental staff at the council are now involved and are currently investigating the extent of the possible spill

Members of the public are asked to report any sightings of oil deposits on Wexford beaches or any evidence of traces of oil on wildlife by ringing 053 91 96000

