Audition dates announced for 2024 Wexford Factory

Wexford Festival Opera’s professional development academy

In 2020, Wexford Festival Opera (WFO) established the Wexford Factory to offer professional and financial support to young singers and pianists in the early stage of their careers. The factory is now in its fourth edition and we are looking forward to auditioning the next generation of operatic talent for the 2024 Wexford Factory.

The aim in creating the Wexford Factory is to offer a world class formative experience for young opera singers and pianists who are on the brink of a fully professional career. Working closely with partner opera company, the Rossini Opera Festival ‘Alberto Zedda Academy’ in Pesaro, the team will help the factory artists to hone their musical and professional skills to start a brilliant journey into the industry. PwC are the current sponsors of the Wexford Factory and support Wexford Festival Opera in providing this platform for young talent.

Auditions to be part of the 2024 Wexford Factory will take place on 19, 20, 21 June 2023 in Wexford. The Wexford Factory is aimed at singers and pianists that are of Irish nationality or resident in Ireland. Applications must be sent by 15 May 2023.

For singers: Audition candidates must prepare three arias. The arias must be sung in the original language and key, including, when applicable, the recitativo and cabaletta. The panel has the right to choose whether to listen to the whole or only part of the program. Candidates may use their own pianist, however a pianist will be provided.

For Pianists: Audition candidates must prepare three pieces. The panel has the right to choose whether to listen to the whole or only part of the program.

About the Wexford Factory: The Wexford Factory will train young singers and pianists through intensive masterclasses led by international artists and professionals.

Wexford Festival Opera is a respected cultural and educational center in the international opera world. The role of talent scouting, which WFO has cultivated over the years, continues to be one of the strategic goals of its artistic vision. International and renowned artists will always be linked to WFO, which provided a vital step forward in their careers. following this idea, Wexford Factory aims to be a springboard for artists, showcasing their emerging talent in various festival events and in an entire opera production expressly dedicated to them.

Collaboration with RIAM (Royal Irish Academy) and TUD (Technological University Dublin) is a vital aspect in achieving these aims.

For more info on applying see – https://www.wexfordopera.com/learningandengagement/wexford-factory/apply-for-wexford-factory-2024/

Further application guidelines:

Requirements:

The candidates intending to enroll for selection must meet the following essential requirements (N.B. The Artistic Director may allow exceptions according to merit):

· Must be under the age of 35, by 31 December 2023

· Irish citizen or resident in Ireland

· A good knowledge of a foreign language: French, German, or Italian.

· Priority will be given to Irish singers & pianists, in the event that those positions cannot be filled by Irish nationals, Wexford Festival Opera will consider international candidates.

The dates for the Wexford Factory are from 1 September to 15 September 2024 in the National Opera House, Wexford. Each participant will receive a scholarship of €1,500 plus travel and accommodation. The Wexford Factory is a bi-annual programme and will include masterclasses in belcanto to verismo singing style, art and technique of performance, (taught by some of the most illustrious singers, conductors, and vocal coaches of the opera world), exciting lectures and workshops, and result in a platform for singers and pianists to exercise their performance skills.

Following on from the Wexford Factory, Wexford Festival Opera will produce an opera project, which will be performed during the 2024 Festival in the O’Reilly Theatre.

The course includes the following: Masterclasses, Stagecraft, Body Awareness, Belcanto Style and Technique and 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st Century Opera Style and Technique.

Professors will include: Ernesto Palacio, Artistic Director and Head of the Young Artists Programme at the Rossini Opera Festival and masterclasses with leading international singers.

Coaching will also be included with a pianist for preparation and study, vocal coaching for language and style with Carmen Santoro and stagecraft and coaching sessions with leading industry professionals.

All the lessons and the rehearsals will take place in the National Opera House, Wexford

The work experience element of the course will take place during the 2024 Wexford Festival Opera and will consist of the opera project and other artistic performances within the Festival.

To apply:

Please download and complete the application form available from www.wexfordfestivalopera.com

Please send your completed application together with, the following documentation which must be included:

· one close-up photograph, and one full-length photograph

· the candidate’s CV

· a copy of a valid identification document

· if available, letters of reference.

Applications should be marked Wexford Factory and sent to:

Nora Cosgrave, Director of Artistic Administration, Wexford Festival Opera, High Street, Wexford

or by email to wexfordfactory@wexfordopera.com

Applications must be sent by 15 May 2023 and will be valid with the date of email or the postal stamp.

Selection for auditions is subject to the evaluation of the candidate’s CV. This evaluation will be made by the Wexford Factory’s artistic panel and its judgement will be final. The candidates selected for audition will be notified by email only. The auditions will take place in Wexford on 19, 20, 21 September 2023.