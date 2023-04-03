Co. Wexford burglary rates increase by 23%

Across Wexford, there was a 23% increase in burglary offenses from October to December compared to the same months in 2021. There was also a 68% in burglaries from Q3 2022 to Q4 2022. Wexford homeowners are being urged to improve home security after the latest burglary figures issued by CSO.

There were 2,284 burglaries nationwide between October and December 2022 according to new statistics released by the CSO, which is a 2% increase compared the figures for the three months previous.

Following the release of the latest CSO Crime Statistics Report, Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch, Ireland’s leading provider of monitored alarm systems, said “The rate of burglaries across the country has decreased by 15% compared to the previous 12 months in 2021, which is great to see but we can’t become complacent, we need to all keep taking the necessary home security protection steps and remain vigilant.”

The number of recorded crime incidents increased across all regions for nearly half of all crime categories in 2022. However, some of the more significant rates of change were in Theft, Burglary, Assaults and Robbery offences.

Theft and Related offences increased substantially across all regions with the highest percentage increase being for the Eastern and Southern regions (both at +46%) and lowest for the North Western region (+34%).