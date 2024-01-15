Blood donation centre running in Gorey next week as supplies run low

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is looking for around 15,000 new donors this year.

Supplies are running low, however demand has also increased for transfusions.

Paul McKinney from the IBTS says it can be a New Year’s Resolution for people to donate blood:

“It is going to be a challenge, we only really returned to our full marketing campaign last year and we were very fortunate that we got just under 12,000 new donors. Which is encouraging but 15,000 is a big ask. We will be running our marketing campaign. We ask any existing donors to ask their family and friends to consider donating.”

IBTS are taking blood in Gorey next week from Monday 22nd to Thursday 25th January 2024 at the Amber Springs Hotel from 3,45pm to 8pm. You can call 1800 222 111 to make an appointment and you can check your eligibility on giveblood.ie.

