Wexford Ukranian numbers published

County Wexford has the highest number of Ukranians in state accomodation in the south east region

That’s according to figures published in the Irish Independent on Monday

A total of sixteen hundred fleeing war in Ukraine live in Wexford while in Carlow there are just under seven hundred and in Kilkenny just over seven hundred

The number from Ukraine in Wicklow is thirteen hundred while in Waterford the figure is just over nine hundred

Meanwhile there are five hundred and seventy five asylum seekers from various countries in state accomodation in County Wexford

