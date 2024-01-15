Wexford has housed less Ukrainian refugees than other Counties according to figures

Counties in the South East have housed the least amount of Ukrainian refugees according to figures published in the Irish Independent over the weekend.

The figures show that Kerry, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Clare, Cork and Mayo have a far higher percentage of the overall number of Ukrainians accommodated by the State compared to the rest of the country.

According to the figures, County Kerry has the highest number of refugees with 7,292 (12.4% of the total number accommodated across all counties) of the nationwide total.

County Dublin is next with 6,984 (11.9%) housed in the capital.

Wexford 1,878 (3.2%), Tipperary 1,621 (2.7%) and Waterford have housed 1,206 (2.0%).

In contrast, other counties with high numbers include Cork with 5,907 (10%), Galway with 3,776 (6.4%) and 3,763 (6.4%), and Mayo with 2,916 (5%).

County Longford has the lowest number in the country with 352 (0.6%) housed.

