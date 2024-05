Vintage vehicles have arrived from Wales into Wexford for the Annual Irish Welsh National Road Run

They will be joined by hundreds of local vintage cars and tractors for Sunday’s run organised by the Bargy Vintage Club

The cavalcade will leave Wexford Racecourse at 11am and head for Taghmon,

From there it will travel to Adamstown for a short break and then head back to Wexford

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the local mental health charity ASK

