Stargazers in Wexford are getting ready for a rare event – next month there’ll be two so-called “supermoons”.

That’s a full moon which appears larger in the sky, because it’s closer to the Earth.

The first is on Tuesday, and then again an even bigger supermoon will be visible on the 30th of August.

When there are two full moons in a month, the second appearance is called a “blue moon”.